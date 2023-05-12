|
Jaishankar in city to attend IOC
|
Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar arrived Dhaka on Thursday evening on a two-day official visit.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam received him upon arrival.
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma was also present.
"Looking forward to his exchanges and share ideas for greater regional prosperity," Shahriar tweeted.
"Always a pleasure to welcome Dr S Jaishankar who has always supported IOC," he said. The Indian External Affairs Minister will attend the 6th Indian Ocean Conference. �UNB