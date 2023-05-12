Jamaat Secy Gen placed on 1 day remand

Mia Golam Parwar, secretary general of Jamaat-e-Islami was placed on a one-day remand by a Dhaka court on Thursday in a sabotage case.





Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shafiuddin passed the remand order after hearing on remand plea. Sub Inspector Forman Ali of the Detective Branch (DB) of police, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced the Jamaat leader before the court with a prayer of ten-day remand.







The case statement is that on November 14 in 2018, BNP-Jamaat brought out a big rally ahead of last Jatiya Sangsad Election in front of Naya Paltan VIP road.



The BNP-Jamaat men stopped the VIP road and organized a big show down.









While police intercepted they hurled bombs on the road. In this connection SI Somen Barua filed a case with Patan police under Explosive Substance act.





IO made a plea before the court on April 27 to show him arrested in the case, the court fixed Thursday for hearing in the case.