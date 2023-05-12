Video
Trade syndicate behind price hike of commodities : Raushan

Published : Friday, 12 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

The chief patron of Jatiya Party and leader of the opposition Raushan Ershad expressed her concern over the continued price hike of daily commodities, saying that the price of daily commodities should be kept at a tolerable level at any cost.

She expressed this concern in a statement sent to the media on Thursday.

Raushan in her statement said that the prices of daily necessities are increasing by leaps and bounds. The government is making excuses.
But now there is no more Covid and the negative impact of the war in Ukraine is not going to increase food prices.  Why should the price then increase due to these two reasons?

She said, the surprising thing is that there is no shortage of food stock in the market. Even though, the common man's breath has risen.

Everything has gone beyond their purchasing limit. People only bear this problem. Many unscrupulous syndicate traders are working to increase the prices of daily necessities. The government should break this syndicate.

Even after the government fixed the price of various goods, the sellers are not complying with it. Action should be taken against them.

Raushan said, year after year, this syndicate has been increasing the prices of goods and causing unlimited misery to the common people, this cannot be allowed. 

She strongly demanded the government to distribute the products of TCB more accurately and widely across the country.

The leader of the opposition also said that the government should immediately take action against the syndicates and must keep the prices of the goods at a tolerable level and within the purchase limit.



