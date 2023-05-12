Thakurgaon Sadar OC withdrawn for torturing Juba League man  

THAKURGAON, May 11: Thakurgaon Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Kamal Hossain was withdrawn and attached to Rangpur range office on Wednesday night after a case was filed against him and four other cops for torturing a Juba League man.





Superintendent of Police Mohammad in the district Mohammad Jahangir Hossain acknowledging the matter said OC Md Kamal Hossain was withdrawn for administrative reasons and attached to Rangpur range office. No decision is yet to be taken regarding the four other accused police officers, he said.





Asaduzzaman Pulok, Organising Secretary of Thakurgaon district unit Juba League, submitted a petition with the District and Sessions Judge's Court for filing a case claiming that the OC and four other police personnel tortured him in police custody on April 29.





Responding to the petition, the court ordered the SP to file a case against the five on charge of torturing Pulok in custody, and also asked for a judicial inquiry into the incident.





The other accused are Inspector (operation) of the police station Md Latif, Sub-Inspectors --Khoka Chandra Roy and Md Motaleb and ASI Md Hasib.

The court also ordered the Thakurgaon civil surgeon to submit a report on Pulok's health within 24 hours and the Superintendent of Police to lodge a departmental case in this connection.





According to the case petition, police picked up Khalid Siraj Rocky, Sports Secretary of district unit Juba League, from a 'Baishakhi fair' held on Thakurgaon Public Library premises on April 19.







They also picked up Pulok when he went to the spot and asked about the reason of Rocky's detention. Then, OC Kamal and several other policemen dragged Pulok to the police station and assaulted him mercilessly.





The next day, Pulok and Rocky were sent to jail through a court under Section 151.





After securing bail, Pulok was admitted to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital on May 2. He was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday morning and filed the case against the police officials.





Meanwhile, OC Kamal denied the allegations saying that no one tortured Pulok in police custody. They just picked them up from a fair following a clash.