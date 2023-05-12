Video
Young man killed for protesting teasing his wife

Published : Friday, 12 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

A young man was stabbed to death by miscreants for protesting teasing his wife at Chankarpul area in the capital city on Wednesday night.

The incident took place at Chankharpul Crossing  under Chawk Bazar Police Station at around 11 pm.

The victim was identified as Polin, 19, son of Bulbul Ahmed, of Soahagpur village, Kendua upazila,   Netrakona district. He used to live in a rented house at Chankharpul's Nimtali Sathorja area.

According to Shakib Hasan and Selim, the victim's  friends, Polin along with his wife went to visit local Shaheed Minar area where accused Abdullah and his cohorts teased his wife. At one stage, Polin protested and accused Abdullah entered into altercation with Polin and left the place.

Later, Abdullah and his cohorts stabbed Polin when he was returning home, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where on-duty doctor declared him dead, said DMCH Police Camp in-charge Md Bachchu Miah. 

Polin's body has been kept at the DMCH  morgue for autopsy and legal procedures are underway, said police.


