BAF JCSC certificate distribution ceremony held at Base Bashar

The certificate distribution ceremony of 122nd Junior Command and Staff Course (JCSC) of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) was held at BAF 31 Squadron of BAF Base Bashar in the city on Thursday.







Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan attended the ceremony as the chief guest and distributed certificates and trophies among the graduating officers, according to an Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) press release.







On his arrival at the venue, the chief guest was received by Air Officer Commanding of BAF Base Bashar Air Vice Marshal Md Sharif Uddin Sarker and Officer Commanding of Command and Staff Training Institute (CSTI) Group Captain Abdullah Al Farooq.





In the opening address, Officer Commanding of CSTI gave a brief resume on the training and academic curriculums of No. 122 JCSC. A total of 19 officers from the Air Force and two officers from Nigerian Air Force have undergone this 14-week-long course.







The Chief Guest awarded the "Chief of Air Staff Certificate and Trophy" to Squadron Leader of BAF Sabbir Hasan Rehan, GD(N) for his overall best performance in the course.







The Chief Guest gave his valuable guidance for future assignments to the participating officers and thanked the Government of Nigeria for sending officers in this course.





BAF Senior Officers along with military and civil instructors of the institute were present, among others, in the ceremony.