BAF JCSC certificate distribution ceremony held at Base Bashar

Published : Friday, 12 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

The certificate distribution ceremony of 122nd Junior Command and Staff Course (JCSC) of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) was held  at BAF 31 Squadron of BAF Base Bashar in the city on Thursday.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan attended the  ceremony as the chief guest and distributed certificates and trophies among  the graduating officers, according to an Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR)  press release.

On his arrival at the venue, the chief guest was received by Air Officer Commanding of BAF Base Bashar Air Vice Marshal Md Sharif Uddin Sarker and  Officer Commanding of Command and Staff Training Institute (CSTI) Group Captain Abdullah Al Farooq.

 In the opening address, Officer Commanding of CSTI gave a brief resume on the  training and academic curriculums of No. 122 JCSC. A total of 19 officers  from the Air Force and two officers from Nigerian Air Force have undergone  this 14-week-long course.

The Chief Guest awarded the "Chief of Air Staff Certificate and Trophy" to  Squadron Leader of BAF Sabbir Hasan Rehan, GD(N) for his overall best  performance in the course.

The Chief Guest gave his valuable guidance for future assignments to the  participating officers and thanked the Government of Nigeria for sending  officers in this course.

BAF Senior Officers along with military and civil instructors of the  institute were present, among others, in the ceremony.


