BGB hauls 15kg Ice, 4 lakh Yaba pills, arrests 3 traffickers

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members seized over 14.77kg of crystal meth, also commonly known as Ice, from Cox's Bazar.





The officials also recovered 390,000 pieces of Yaba and arrested three alleged drug traders during the drive, says a press release sent by BGB.





Earlier on April 26, BGB members arrested three alleged drug traders and seized over 21kg of ice from the district's Ukhiya upazila.





Ten days later, the Rapid Action Battalion seized over 24kg of crystal meth in the biggest ever seizure of the drug in the country.