Expats play unique role in country’s devlopment: Hasan

Published : Friday, 12 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said Bangladeshi expatriates are playing an outstanding role in the remarkable progress and development of the country.

"The global community is now praising the amazing progress and development of Bangladesh under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The expatriates also have an outstanding contribution to bright the image of the country," he said.

The minister said this while exchanging views with expatriates at a hotel during the stopover in Dubai on his official visit to Sweden to attend the 'EEU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum'.

Earlier, Bangabandhu Parishad, Abu Dhabi unit and Ranguniya Samity, Dubai, greeted and welcomed the minister at the Dubai airport. Consul General of Bangladesh in Dubai BM Jamal Hossain was present there. 
Hasan, also Awami League Joint General Secretary, said a vested group wants to create obstacles on the way of the country's progress and development.     �BSS


