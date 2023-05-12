Navy chief calls on President Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal on Thursday paid a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban.





"During the meeting, the navy chief apprised the President of the various activities undertaken by the naval force to ensure the security of the maritime area, President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS this afternoon.





President Shahabuddin, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Division, expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the Navy and their professional duties in protecting the country's maritime borders.





Referring to the potentials of the blue economy in the maritime area, the Head of State said, "There is no alternative to ensure the maritime security to utilize these potentials for the socio-economic development of the country."





Apart from protecting the sovereignty of the country, the President said the Navy should make relentless efforts to explore the potentials of the blue economy.

The Navy will carry out its duties with efficiency and sincerity in the interest of the country and its people in the days to come, he hoped.





The President assured him of continued cooperation when the Navy sought the President's guidance and support in carrying out its assignments.





President's Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were also present. �BSS