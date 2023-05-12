Two sentenced to death for killing mother, son

SYLHET, May 11: A court here on Thursday sentenced two people including a woman to death in the case filed over the murder of a woman and her son in Sylhet Metropolitan City in 2018.





Additional Metropolitan and Sessions Judge Nur-e Alam Bhuiyan handed down the verdict to maid servant Tania and her lover Mamun.





The prosecution story, in brief, is that the convicts Tania and Mamun hacked Rokeya Begum and her son Rabiul Islam to death over previous enmity in 2018 in Mirabazar area under the metropolitan city. Rokeya Begum's daughter Raisa escaped the death.





Following the murder, Rokeya's brother filed a case accusing four unidentified men with Sylhet Sadar Thana.



Testifying witnesses and evidences, the court handed down the punishment, said Public Prosecutor (PP) Advocate Jubayer Bakht. �BSS