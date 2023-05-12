Video
65-day ban on fishing in Bay to begin May 20

Published : Friday, 12 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Like the previous years, the government is going to impose a 65-day ban from May 20 to July 23 on fishing in the Bay of Bengal to ensure smooth breeding of fish, said the  Fisheries and Livestock Ministry.

A media release signed by the ministry's Public Relations Officer Md Iftekhar Hossain said this on Thursday.

Catching all types of saltwater fish will remain prohibited during the period. All commercial trawlers have been asked to abide by the ban, the release said.  --UNB


