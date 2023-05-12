Video
Friday, 12 May, 2023
City News

Steel Mills Explosion Last surviving injured dies: Death toll 7

Published : Friday, 12 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

With the death of the last surviving injured worker on Thursday, all seven workers, who suffered burn injuries in an explosion at a steel mills in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila on May 4, have died.

Ibrahim Hawlader, 34, with 28 per cent burns, breathed his last around 9:00am at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery while undergoing treatment  there.

The incident took place at 4:00pm on May 4 while around 15 workers were working at RICL Re-rolling Mills in Saughat area of the upazila.

The melted iron spilled on the workers when an explosion took place in the furnace of the factory. One died on the spot and six others were critically injured.
Six other workers were Shanker, 40, Yasin, 35, Jewel Hossain, 25, Golam Rabbani alias Rabbi, 35, Alamgir, 30, Ayan, 20.


