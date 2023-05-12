Dengue claims another life

One more person died from dengue in the 24 hours till Thursday morning.





Besides, 19 people were hospitalised with dengue in the same period.





Of the new patients, fourteen were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it.





Ninety-seven dengue patients, including 77 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 1,191 dengue cases, 1,082 recoveries, and twelve deaths this year.





With the new number, the official death toll from dengue rose to 12 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year. �UNB