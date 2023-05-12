2 kids drown in Ctg pond

CHATTOGRAM, May 11: Two minor girls drowned in a pond in Kathgor area under Patenga police station in Chattogram on Thursday morning.





The deceased were Rizban Saleh Arish, 3, daughter of Md Nasir Uddina and Fairuz Ulfat Wahzia, 3, son of Md Nezam Uddin of Kathgor area.





Jayed Nur, officer-in-charge of Patenga police station, confirmed the deaths saying that the children fell into the pond while playing on the bank of the river in absence of their family members.





Later they were found floating in the pond and rushed to Bangladesh Navy Hospital where physicians declared them dead, the OC added. �UNB