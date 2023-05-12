JP council to be held under leadership of Raushan: Golam Masih

On behalf of the opposition party leader of the Parliament Raushan Ershad, member secretary of the JP council preparation committee and political secretary of the opposition party leader Golam Masih said in a statement that Raushan backed party leaders and activists can call a council as per the constitution and the requirements of the party.





Raushan Ershad was given the express approval of the power councilor in the last council. Because she is one of the founders of the Jatiya Party, she has worked alongside the main founder of this party late Pallibandhu Hussain Muhammad Ershad, said Golam Masih.





He further said, Roushan Ershad was the fast lady then and still on the streets with party leaders and supporters. She worked for 'Pathakalis' to build a drug free society. Not only party leaders but also countrymen know that. Roushan spent months in jail for the party.





Deputy Leader of Opposition and Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader will be present in this council. All party leaders and supporters will attend the national council. Jatiya Party is no one's private organisation but the leaders and supporters are the life of the party.





Earlier on Tuesday Mujibul Haque Chunnu MP had passed some derogatory and sarcastic remarks to our leader, which was totally unexpected, he expressed.





Roushan Ershad is still the leader of opposition party in the National Parliament. Golam Masih said, Roushan realised, those who were on the streets in the Ershad Mukti Movement, who were in party for years, but there was no proper evaluation for them in the party.





Roushan took initiative of the Council to evaluate the leaders and activists to develop new leadership. The date of the council will be declared soon.