One gets life sentence in C’nawabganj drugs case

Published : Friday, 12 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, May 11: A court here on Wednesday afternoon sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment in a drug case.

The court also fined convict Shahab Uddin, 36, son of late Ismail Hossain of Rajarampur Malopara under Chapainawabganj municipality, Tk 50,000, in default, to suffer two more years in jail.

Chapainawabganj District and Session Judge Md Adeeb Ali pronounced the verdict in presence of the convict.

According to the prosecution, Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested Shahab Uddin with 50 grams of heroin from Shahibag area in the town on June 30, 2021.

Next day, Sub-inspector Anup Kumar Sarker of DB police filed a case against him with Chapainawabganj Sadar Police Station
Investigating officer of the case Sub-inspector Ripon Kumar Mondol submitted charge sheet against him to the court on August 8 of the same year.

After hearing the witnesses the court handed down the punishment, the court sources said.     �BSS


