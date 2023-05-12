Now sugar tastes bitter







However, it is worrying to note that sugar has already been selling in the market for at least Tk 20 more than the price fixed by the government following a recent price hike.



Additionally, a sharp climb in US dollar price against the taka has already made imports of crude sugar dearer. The jump came as sugar production in Bangladesh is facing disruption owing to the gas crisis, stemming from inadequate domestic generation and suspension of imports of liquefied natural gas by the government amid prevailing higher prices of energy in the global market.

Reflecting back, In October last year the government instructed Petrobangla to supply adequate gas to refiners when the Sugar Refiners' Association said that the gas shortage had improved by 80 per cent. Despite increased production, traders and wholesalers complained that the refiners were not supplying sufficiently, so to create an artificial demand to exploit the Ramadan market for a high profit margin.



Price of this item has been creeping up for months beyond the notice of many. A kilogram of sugar now costs between 120-125 taka. Though processed sugar consumption is bad for health, no doubt. But it is an essential kitchen item that cannot be dropped from the list of daily essentials either. All are aware of the reasons.



But should cost of sugar keep increasing what options are there to regulate its price and lessen the enormous burden imposed on consumers?



Given that high inflation is squeezing our purchasing capacity, this price hike can only spell more trouble, especially for poor and low-income families.



Earlier, we have repeatedly expressed our objections in various editorials that it is the common people who bear the worst brunt of such artificial price hike of commodities that goes on in the game of lame excuses continuing between retailers and wholesalers.



Situation demands strict market monitoring and regulating from the government's end, far beyond just fining traders who are overpricing daily essentials or tampering with the quantity they sell to consumers. This goes for the markets of all essential food items.



