Friday, 12 May, 2023, 7:41 AM
Home Editorial

Move factories out of residential areas

Published : Friday, 12 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Industrialisation has, no doubt, created new employment opportunities. However, industrialisation should not take place in a way that compromises the environment in residential areas. In many residential areas of Dhaka city, there are small and medium factories. While these factories employ many people, they are also major polluters and hence pose a threat to our standard of living in ways that are sometimes ignored.

For instance, exhaust from factories pollutes the air and leads to respiratory diseases. Chemical waste causes skin diseases, and the noise of the machines may lead to hearing loss.
It is high time that the government formulated policies and took actions to move industries out of residential areas.

Ashfaquzzaman Chowdhury
Mohammadpur, Dhaka


