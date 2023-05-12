Significance of Prithviraj Singh Rupan’s Bangladesh visit Mauritius President Prithviraj Singh Rupan has arrived in Dhaka Accompanied by his wife Soyukta Rupana, the Mauritian president came to Dhaka to attend the Indian Ocean Conference (IOC). . This is the first visit of a President of Mauritius to Bangladesh. Minister for Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque welcomed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday (May 11) morning.





The President of Mauritius will attend the sixth Indian Ocean Conference in Dhaka. He will meet with President Mohammad Sahabuddin. President of Mauritius will visit Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, Liberation War Museum. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Expatriate Welfare and Foreign Employment will meet the visiting President of Mauritius. He will also visit the garment industry.

Indian Ocean Conference will be held in Dhaka on May 12-13. It will be attended by the President of Mauritius. After the tour, he will leave Dhaka on May 14. Mujib Street is one of the many twisting lanes of Port Louis, the bustling capital of Mauritius, and it offers a view that would give any Bangladeshi person great pleasure and satisfaction.





The Bangladesh High Commission in Mauritius staged a joint e-inauguration of "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Street" on December 17, 2020, during our Victory month. The Government of Mauritius has given us the enormous honour of naming a street after Bangabandhu in their nation's capital as a tribute to the greatest Bengali of all time, our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In addition to this wonderful honour, Bangladesh and Mauritius have always had cordial relations. Also nations share the same perspectives on socio- cultural issues, and both share similar values and ways of life. The two nations have backed one another's candidacies and supported one another in numerous important regional and international fora. The Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), whose current chair is Bangladesh, has its headquarters in Mauritius.







Most importantly, Mauritius has praised Bangladesh for providing refuge to these unfortunate individuals and supported Bangladesh in its adherence to UN Resolutions addressing the Rohingya problem. Similar to Mauritius, Bangladesh backed the UN General Assembly Resolution on the Island of Chagos. The Mauritiusan government deserves praise for how it handled the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures it took to not only safeguard its citizens but also to show Bangladeshi employees the degree of attention they deserved during the lockdown. Fortunately, no Bangladeshi employees were sent home during the epidemic, and they have access to free medical care, facilities, and vaccinations just like Mauritian citizens have.

Although trade between Bangladesh and Mauritius at the moment is not particularly large, there is plenty of room for trade and investment links to flourish between the two nations. Mauritius is now a member of the African Continental Free Trade Area in addition to SADC and COMESA (AfCFTA). The AfCFTA, which will go into effect on January 1, 2021, is an important development for commerce in Africa. Mauritius is regarded as a "gateway to Africa" as a result. Pharmacies, gas, renewable energy, jewellery, and handiwork are in high demand, according to the Economic Development Board of Mauritius.







By expanding their firm into the sizable African market, they hope to inspire Bangladeshi businessmen to make investments in these fields. By providing tax benefits to pharmaceutical businesses interested in conducting business in Mauritius, the government of Mauritius is particularly encouraging foreign nations to invest in the pharmaceutical sector. Given Bangladesh's strength in the pharmaceutical industry, taking advantage of this opportunity would be financially advantageous for our nation and would only strengthen ties between Bangladesh and Mauritius.





The CIEL Group and Compagnie Mauricienne de Textile Ltée (CMT), two Mauritian textile enterprises that have long operated in Bangladesh, have made large investments and employed many Bangladeshis. In addition, a few Mauritians of Bangladeshi descent run shops in Mauritius selling Bangladeshi goods. A greater number of businessmen from the two nations should travel together to discover new opportunities and work together to strengthen trade and investment ties in this spirit of business exchange.

Dr. AK Abdul Momen, MP, Bangladesh's Foreign Minister, and Dr. Mohammad Anwar Husnoo, Vice-Prime Minister of Mauritius and Minister of Local Government and Disaster Risk Management (virtual presence), concurrently unveiled the street plaque. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, Sheikh Hasina, sent her sincere gratitude to all those who contributed to the accomplishment of this historic job in a video message. She said that as "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Street" represents the already-existing cordial connections between the two countries, it was an especially happy moment for Bangladeshi people who are currently residing in Mauritius.Bangladesh will always be grateful to the Mauritiusan government for honouring its national hero. The enormous gift of having Bangladesh's greatest pride immortalized in another country was given to Bangladesh by Mauritius and its people. They have demonstrated to us that, despite the unfortunate passing of Bangabandhu, his contributions to and sacrifices made for our nation continue today, both domestically and overseas. The Bangladeshi people have been imbued with Bangabandhu's attitude of grit and determination, which is frequently lauded by our Bangladeshi workers in Mauritius and the foundation of our good standing there. In Pleine Vert, Port Louis, there is a street called Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Street.Regarding a number of shared problems, including tourism, air service, business cooperation, labour cooperation, and investments, there are currently various pending Agreements/MoUs. The signing of these Agreements/MoUs will undoubtedly deepen bilateral ties between the two nations, and future prospects are promising. May the ties between our two powerful nations endure forever.The writer is a teacher and columnist