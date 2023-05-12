

Health impact of the heat wave and doable



Heat waves can have significant health impacts, particularly for vulnerable groups such as older people, infants, and those with pre-existing health conditions. They can also exacerbate water scarcity issues, particularly in areas where access to clean water is already a problem. Furthermore, it can significantly impact agriculture, particularly for crops sensitive to high temperatures.



High temperatures can cause people to lose more water through sweat, leading to dehydration if not adequately replaced. It is a condition that can occur after exposure to high temperatures, particularly when combined with high humidity and strenuous physical activity. Symptoms might include heavy sweating, rapid pulse, dizziness,fatigue, cool and moist skin with goose bumps, muscle cramps, headache, and nausea.

It is a more serious condition if your body overheats and cannot cool down. It is considered a medical emergency and can lead to death if not promptly treated. Symptoms include a high body temperature (above 103�F), rapid and strong pulse, possible unconsciousness, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin.



Heat can exacerbate chronic conditions like heart, lung, and kidney disease. People with these conditions can find it harder to cope with high heat. Heat waves can also have psychological impacts. They can increase stress levels and, in some cases, lead to more serious mental health issues. Studies have shown that death rates can increase during heat waves, especially among vulnerable groups.



Heat waves significantly impact day labourers, particularly those who work outdoors. They face several challenges and risks. As mentioned earlier, heat can cause various health problems, from mild conditions like heat rash and exhaustion to potentially life-threatening conditions like heat stroke. Day labourers, who often work in the sun and engage in physically strenuous activity, are at particular risk.



High temperatures can lead to decreased productivity. Workers may need to take more breaks, slow their pace of work, or stop working altogether if it becomes too hot. If workers have to slow down or stop working due to the heat, they may lose wages. It can be particularly challenging for day labourers, who often live on daily earnings.



Policies that protect workers from heat-related risks, and enforcement of these policies, are crucial for the well-being of day labourers. During a heat wave, it's important to take steps to stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay informed.



Spend time in air-conditioned buildings if possible. If your home isn't air-conditioned, consider going to a public place such as a shopping mall or public library to cool off. Use portable fans or ceiling fans to help circulate air. Take cool showers or baths. Wear lightweight, light-coloured, and loose-fitting clothing. Avoid using the stove or oven for cooking, which can make your home hotter. Close curtains and blinds during the day to block out the sun.



Drink plenty of fluids, even if you don't feel thirsty. Avoid drinks that contain alcohol, caffeine, or a lot of sugar, as these can lead to dehydration. Eat smaller meals more frequently. Keep up to date with local weather forecasts. Understand the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.



Limit your outdoor activity to when it's coolest, like morning and evening. Rest often in shady areas. Protect yourself from the sun with a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, and use a sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher.



To protect health during a heat wave, it's important to stay hydrated, stay in cool places as much as possible, avoid strenuous activity, and watch those who might be particularly vulnerable to the heat. Also, knowing the signs of heat-related illnesses and seeking medical attention if these symptoms occur is essential.



Remember, during a heat wave; it's important to recognize the signs of heat illnesses and seek medical attention if necessary. Heat stroke is a medical emergency and requires immediate treatment.



Climate change is closely linked to the frequency and severity of heat waves. As the Earth's average temperature rises due to human activities, particularly the burning of fossil fuels and deforestation, heat waves are becoming more common and intense.



As global temperatures rise, heat waves are expected to occur more frequently. It means that periods of excessively hot weather that used to be relatively rare are now happening more often.



Climate change can significantly impact human health, agriculture, and ecosystems. It must highlight the importance of mitigating climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to changes.

The writer is a researcher and development worker



