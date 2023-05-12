18 killed, 65 injured in road mishaps

A total of 18 people including a woman and four minor children have been killed and at least 65 others injured in separate road accidents in 11 districts- Meherpur, Satkhira, Habiganj, Patuakhali, Chattogram, Gaibandha, Jashore, Pirojpur, Moulvibazar, Munshiganj and Netrakona, in recent times.







MEHERPUR: A village doctor was killed as a bus hit his motorcycle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.





The deceased was identified as Shamim Hossain, 30, son of late Shahjahan Ali, a resident of Singhati Village in the upazila.





According to police and local sources, Shamim left his house in the morning with a motorcycle for professional work. On the way, a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Royal Paribahan' from Meherpur hit his motorcycle while he was entering the Meherpur-Chuadanga regional highway in Chandpur area at around 9 am, which left him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Meherpur General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Meherpur Sadar Police Station (PS) Saiful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this regard.





SATKHIRA: Four people including a woman and her newborn baby were killed and four others injured in a collision between an ambulance and a truck on the Satkhira-Khulna highway in Tala Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.





The accident took place in Mirzapur Bazaar area of the upazila at around 3:30 pm.





The deceased were identified as Tanjila Khatun, 40, wife of Alaul Islam, and their newborn baby, residents of Khalishani Village under Ashashuni Upazila; Dalim Hossain, of Naranpur Village under Sadar Upazila of Satkhira District; and Tajijul Islam.





Alaul Islam, husband of deceased Tanjila, said he along with his wife and their baby were going to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) as the baby fell sick in the morning.





"On the way to the hospital, when we reached Mirzapur Bazaar area, a speedy oil-laden truck collided head-on with our ambulance at around 3:30 pm, which left four people including my wife and the baby dead on the spot and four others injured," he said.





Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.





However, the law enforcers have also seized the truck and the ambulance.





Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to the KMCH.





Patkelghata PS OC Bishawjit Kumar confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.





HABIGANJ: Two people were killed and five others injured in a crash between a private car and CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Nabiganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.





The accident took place in Fultali Bazaar area under Gaznaipur Union of the upazila at around 3 pm.





The deceased were identified as the auto-rickshaw passengers Manik Mia, 70, son of Abdus Sattar, a resident of Muraura Village under Gaznaipur Union in Nabiganj Upazila, and Sohel Mia, 42, son of Sanu Mia, of Badshargaon Village in Chunarughat Upazila of the district.





Quoting locals, Sherpur Highway PS OC Parimol Chandra Deb said a Sylhet- bound speedy private car from Dhaka collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw in Fultali Bazaar area, leaving seven people including women and child critically injured.





Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Nabiganj Upazila Health Complex and Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctors declared Manik and Sohel dead.





Legal procedures would be taken in this regard, the OC added.





BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.





The accident took place in Hogla Bridge area under Boga Union of the upazila at around 10:45 am.





The deceased was identified as Yamin Hossain, 7, son of Md Zakir Hossain, a resident of Hogla Village under Kanakdia Union of the upazila. He was a student of Dwinia Hafezi Madrasa.





Police and local sources said Yamin was returning the house from the madrasa in the morning riding by his father's trolley. On the way, he fell on the road from the running trolley accidentally, which left the boy dead on the spot.





Bauphal PS OC ATM Arichul Haque confirmed the incident.





CHATTOGRAM: Three people were killed in separate road accidents in Hathazari and Fatikchhari upazilas of the district in two days.





A man was killed after a private car hit him in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.





The deceased was identified as Md Helal Uddin, 48, son of Dudu Mia, a resident of Mirzapur Union in the upazila.





The accident took place on Hathazari-Nazirhat Highway near Sarkarhat Bazar when an unidentified car hit Helal while he was standing beside a road after performing Esha prayers at Sarkarhat Bazar Central Mosque, which left him critically injured.





Locals rescued Helal and took him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).





Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at the CMCH at around 11 pm.





Hanna Mia Talukder Sumon, member of Ward No. 3, confirmed the matter.





Meanwhile, a motorcyclist and his pillion passenger were killed when a bus rammed the bike at Bhujpur in Fatikchhari Upazila of the district on Monday morning.





The deceased were identified as Shahab Uddin, 20, son of Abdul Karim, and Doulat Khan, 24, son of Manu Mia, residents of Churamoni area in the upazila.





Najer Hossain, in-charge of Datmara Police Camp said the accident took place on the Gahira-Heyako road at Bhujpur of the upazila at around 10 am when a Ramgarh-bound bus hit the motorbike carrying the duo, which left them severely injured.





The injured were rescued and taken to Fatikchhari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Doulat Khan dead and referred Shahab to the CMCH following the deterioration of his condition.





Later on, Shahab died on the way to the CMCH.





However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the official said.





GAIBANDHA: A minor child was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a battery-run easy-bike in Palashbari Upazila of the district on Monday noon.





The accident took place in Merirhaat area of the upazila at around 2 pm.





Deceased Sanaullah Miah, 5, was the son of Belayet Hossain, a resident of Digdari Village under the upazila.





According to locals, Sanaullah was returning home from school riding on a van. On the way, he fell down from the van and at that time, an easy-bike ran over him, leaving him critically injured.





He was rescued and rushed to Palashbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.





Palashbari PS OC Masood Rana confirmed the incident.





JASHORE: A member of Bangladesh Army was reportedly killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday noon.





The deceased was identified as Billal Hossain, 40, hailed from Kalaroa Upazila in Satkhira District. He was posted in Jashore Cantonment.





It was learnt that the man was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a passenger bus while on duty on the Palbari road at around 1 pm on Monday.





PIROJPUR: Three people were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Nazirpur, Kawkhali and Indurkani upazilas of the district in three days.





A young man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Nazirpur Upazila on Monday morning.





The accident took place in Bokultola area of the upazila at around 8 am.





The deceased was identified as Ramjan Mridha, 18, son of Nur Islam, a resident of Sheikhmatia Village of the upazila.





Titu Fakir, a witness of the incident, said a bricks crusher machine was going to Nazirpur from Sadar Upazila in the morning. On the way, when it reached Bokultola area the machine overturned as its driver lost control over it, which left its driver Azizul Sheikh and helper Ramjan Mridha critically injured.





The injured were rescued and taken to Nazirpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Ramjan dead and referred Azizul to Pirojpur General Hospital for better treatment.





Nazirpur PS OC Md Humayun Kabir confirmed the incident.





Earlier, a motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.





The accident took place in Joykul Bailey Bridge area on the Kawkhali-Pirojpur regional road of the upazila at around 9 am.







The deceased was identified as Md Mainul Hossain Shikder, 21, son of Md Anwar Shikder, a resident of Joykul Village in the upazila.





Police and local sources said a Rajapur-bound brick-laden trolley hit a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction in Joykul Bailey Bridge area in the morning, leaving motorcyclist Mainul critically injured.





Fire Service personnel rescued the injured and rushed him to neighbouring Rajapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) as his condition deteriorated further.







Later on, Mainul succumbed to his injuries on the way to the SBMCH.







Kawkhali PS OC Md Jakaria confirmed the incident, adding that no complaint is received from the deceased's family yet.





On the other hand, a man was killed in another road accident in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Saturday.





The deceased was identified as Jakaria, 20, son of Abu Taleb, a resident of Purba Char Baleswar Village under Chandipur Union in the upazila.







Local sources said Jakaria was coming towards Indurkani after loading bricks from a local brick filed from Chandipur area. On the way, the trolley overturned after losing its control over the steering in Kalaran Village, which left him critically injured.







Locals rescued the injured, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital.





Indurkani PS OC Md Enamul Haque confirmed the matter.







JURI, MOULVIBAZAR: At least 40 passengers were injured as a bus fell into a ditch in Juri Upazila of the district on Sunday.





The accident took place at around 4:30 pm on Moulvibazar-Beanibazar road in Kantinala Bridge area.





According to locals, a bus of 'Sihab Dairy Farm Paribahan' carrying passengers was going to Balekha Upazila from Moulvibazar. On the way, the bus fell into a ditch after its driver lost control over the steering. At least 40 passengers were injured at that time.





The injured were rescued and taken to local hospitals.





Sub-Inspector of Juri PS Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident.





MUNSHIGANJ: Fourteen people were injured as a pickup van hit a minibus in Gazaria Upazila of the district on Saturday.





Bhoberchar Highway PS OC ASM Rashedul Islam said a pickup van hit the minibus in the evening on Baushia Pakhir Mor in the upazila after the pickup van driver lost control over the steering.





Fourteen people were injured at that time.





The injured were rescued and taken to Gazaria Upazila Health Complex.





NETRAKONA: Two people including a minor boy were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Pubadhala and Atpara upazilas of the district recently.





A motorcyclist was killed and his pillion rider injured in a road accident in Purbadhala Upazila of the district recently.





The deceased was identified as Azharul Islam, 29, son of late Hafiz Uddin, a resident of Purba Nagain Village under Dhalamulgaon Union in the upazila.





The injured person is Arif Mia, 17, son of Monzurul Haque, a resident of the same area.





Police and local sources said a Durgapur-bound truck from Mymensingh hit a motorcycle carrying Azharul and Arif in Purbadhala Chowrasta area on the Shyamganj-Birishiri road at around 6:30 pm on May 5 last, which left the duo critically injured.





Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Purbadhala Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) for better treatment.





Later on, Azharul succumbed to his injuries at the MMCH while undergoing treatment.





Being informed, police recovered the body.





However, the law enforcers have seized the killer truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene soon after the incident.





Purbadhala PS OC Mohammad Saiful Islam confirmed the incident.







On the other hand, a minor boy was killed in another accident in Atpara Upazila of the district.





The deceased was identified as Md Tasin Mia, 11, son of Shafiqul Islam, a resident of Kamlashram Village under Duoz Union in the upazila.







Atpara PS SI Md Mazhar said a paddy thrashing harvester machine fell on the boy in Kamlashram area in the afternoon of May 5 last. He died on the spot.







However, driver of the vehicle managed to flee the scene soon after the incident.





Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of legal formalities, the SI added.Atpara PS OC Ujjal Kanti Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.