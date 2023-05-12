Two minors die as tree branch falls on them in Mymensingh

MYMENSINGH, May 11: Two minor girls died as a branch of a mango tree fell on them in Muktagacha Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.





The deceased were identified as Jarin Akhter, 6, daughter of Moslem Uddin, and her cousin Afreen Chan Moni, 4, daughter of Amirul Islam, residents of Paratungi Moddho Para area under Muktagacha Municipality.





Municipality Councillor of Ward No. 4 Amzad Hossain said a branch of a mango tree fell on the duo while collecting mango during a storm. Jerin died on the spot and Afreen was severely injured.





Afreen was rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead, he said.





Muktagacha Upazila Nirbahi Officer AKM Lutfar Rahman confirmed those matters and said financial support will be given once the deceased's families apply to the upazila administration or the district administration.