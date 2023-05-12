Video
Home Countryside

Two men murdered in Bogura, Cumilla

Published : Friday, 12 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondents

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Cumilla, on Wednesday.

BOGURA: A cattle trader was reportedly stabbed to death by his rivals in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Razzak, 55, a resident of Namuja Sahapara Village of the upazila.

Atiqul Islam Shubho, son of the deceased, said his father Abdur Razzak went to Namuja Choumuhani Hat to sell cows. After selling the cow, he was returning home with the money of Tk two and a half lakh. At that time, miscreants stabbed him with sharp knives after snatching the money and left his body near his house.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Sadar Circle) Sharafat Islam said some miscreants stabbed a person to death in Namuja.
However, legal steps are under process in the incident and the culprits will be arrested soon, the ASP added.

CUMILLA: A teenage boy was stabbed to death reportedly by his colleague in Sadar Dakshin Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place at SK Filling Station in Beltoli area of the upazila at around 8 am.

Deceased Md Maruf, 19, was the son of late Hafiz Mia, a resident of Haratali Ghosgaon area under Bijoypur Union of the upazila.

Quoting locals, Cumilla Sadar Dakshin PS OC Debashis Chowdhury said one Rabbi, 22, and Maruf were used to work together in the filling station. In the morning, a man gave them Tk 100 as a tip after filling his car.

Following the dividation of the tip, they locked into fight and one stage of the fight, Rabbi stabbed MAruf with a sharp weapon, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police have recovered the body and sent it to Cumilla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused and a case was filed in this regard, the OC added.


