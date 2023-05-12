Man arrested for raping schoolgirl at Rajarhat

RAJARHAT, KURIGRAM, May 11: Police arrested a young man for raping a schoolgirl in Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Wednesday.







The arrested person is Tapash Chandra, 26, son of Subal Chandra, a resident of Taltala Village in the upazila.





Police and local sources said one Tushar Chandra Roy, 19, with the help of his fellows, entered the room of the victim, 15, a tenth grader at Burarpath High School, in Ghumarubhimshitla Village under Umar Majid Union on Sunday night, and forcibly raped her there.



The victim's mother, later, lodged a case with Rajarhat Police Station (PS) accusing four persons.





Following this, police arrested Tapash on Wednesday and sent him to jail.





The main accused Tushar went into hiding soon after the incident.