Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 May, 2023, 7:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pressure by 'all possible means' needed to halt Sudan fighting: UN

Published : Friday, 12 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

GENEVA, May 11: The UN rights chief Thursday called on the international community to exert all possible pressure on the fighting sides in Sudan to resolve the conflict and end "the wanton violence".

The fighting has plunged "this much-suffering country into catastrophe", United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said.

Addressing a special session of the UN Human Rights Council on the situation in Sudan, he urged "all states with influence in the region to encourage, by all possible means, the resolution of this crisis".

His comments, via video message, came as fighting continued in the Sudanese capital, pushing ever more people to undertake dangerous journeys to safety across the country's  borders.

More than 750 people have been killed and hundreds of thousands have been displaced in the fighting that began on April 15 between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
"I condemn the use of violence by individuals who have no regard for the lives and fundamental rights of millions of their own compatriots," Turk said, slamming "this wanton violence, in which both sides have trampled international humanitarian law".

Thursday's urgent council session in Geneva, requested by Britain, Germany, Norway and the United States, with the support of dozens of other countries, was expected to wrap up later with a vote on a draft text calling for an immediate halt to the     violence.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Indonesian President says no real progress on Myanmar peace plan
26 dead as Israel, Gaza militants trade fire for third day
Turkish candidate drops out days before presidential election
Pressure by 'all possible means' needed to halt Sudan fighting: UN
China completes warship deliveries to Pakistan
Widodo calls for ASEAN unity as Myanmar crisis worsens
Biden to host Modi for state visit in June
Climate change raising heat risks for workers, experts warn


Latest News
DSA case against SP Babul, 3 others: Court orders shifting case to Cyber Tribunal
Bangladesh take lead in U-19 ODI series against Pakistan with comprehensive win
Germany approves tougher migration measures
Power worker electrocuted in C'nawabganj
Russia’s Victory Day celebrated in Dhaka
BNP plans 'big showdown' in Dhaka on Saturday
'Dhaka, Delhi satisfied over bilateral cooperation'
Case filed 48 years after killing of Col Nazmul Huda, court orders probe
SSC exam postponement decision after reviewing cyclone situation
Govt to allow import of onion if price not fall in a week: Tipu Munshi
Most Read News
Mauritius President arrives in Dhaka
Couple to die for killing mother-son in Sylhet
7.6-magnitude quake rattles Tonga
Youth stabbed dead for protesting teasing of his wife in city
Maritime ports asked to hoist distant warning signal 2
Cyclone Mocha likely to be strengthened into severe cyclone Friday
Village doctor dies as bus hits motorcycle in Meherpur
Reasons behind rejection of Jahangir Alam's writ
Trader stabbed dead in Bogura
Two held with Yaba pills in Cox's Bazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft