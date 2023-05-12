Video
Friday, 12 May, 2023, 7:39 AM
Sports

Bangladesh tour of England 2023

Tigers, Irish lock horns today in 2nd match amidst rain threat

Published : Friday, 12 May, 2023
Sports Reporter

The first of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Ireland was washed away on May 9, which confirmed the Ireland's exit from the direct qualifying race to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

However, the second match of the series will commence today at 3:00pm (BST) at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

Bangladesh were upper hand in the series starter as they picked up three Irish wickets allowing 65 runs from 16.3 overs when they came to defend 247 runs.

Bangladesh top order had been shaky in the earlier instance and none of the top five batters could create impact against hosts bowlers except Najmul Hossain Shanto, who was six shorts of a fifty.

Mushfiqur Rahim however, demoted to six in the batting order and picked up his 44th half century on his 36th birthday. His 61-run knock supported by Tawhid Hridoy (27) and Mehidy Miraz (27) helped Bangladesh to go close to 250.
Skipper Tamim Iqbal, his opening mate Ltion Das and Shakib Al Hasan, the trio collapsed in a match, which is really rare. They must be turned around today.

Bangladesh rested Mustafizur Rahman in the earlier match to bring the third spinning option in the playing eleven as Taijul joined with Shakib and Miraz.

Mustafiz possibly will remain on side bench as Bangladesh have hardly any probability alter the previous eleven. Hence, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam are the three quick options for Tamim.

Irish on the contrary, continued their struggle with the bat even in their known conditions as Paul Stirling (15), Stephen Doheny (17) and Andy Balbirnie (5) returned to the dugout cheaply. They need to find a way to score against varied Bangladesh bowling attack.

Chelmsford weather showing drizzling during play time and the County Ground offers a lot to both batters and pacers. So, like the earlier match, the toss winning skipper must prefer to bowl first to grip the early advantage of the green wicket.


