Bangabandhu IHF Challenge Women's Trophy rolls tomorrow

Friday, 12 May, 2023, 7:39 AM
Published : Friday, 12 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Sports Reporter

The four nation Bangabandhu IHF Challenge Trophy for Women's (Youth & Junior) will begin tomorrow (Saturday) at the Shaheed Capt. M. Mpnsur Ali National Handball Stadium in Paltan.

India, Nepal, Maldives and hosts Bangladesh will field U-17 and U-19 women's team in the five day meet.

It would be mentionable that as per the International Handball Federation regulations the U-17 category is called Youth and the U-19 section is addressed as Junior.

The official presser of the five day meet was held at the Dutch-Bangla Bank Auditorium of the Bangladesh Olympic Association on Thursday.

The chairman of the tournament committee former Senior Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs Md. Aminul Islam, Co-Chairman of the meet Additional IG of Bangladesh Police Habibur Rahman, and General Secretary of Bangladesh Handball Federation Asaduzzaman Kohinoor were present on the occasion.

Former national players Dalia Akter and Amjad Hossain Akhand has taken the responsibilities as the coach of the youth and junior teams respectively. Mossamat Marfi and Shyamoli Ming have been elected as the skippers of the youth and junior teams respectively.

Dalia and Amjad both expressed to produce the best performance in their own yard. However, they admitted both the teams will miss the service of a number of key players due to the ongoing SSC and upcoming HSC examinations.

Asaduzzaman Kohinoor, the long serving General Secretary of the federation was hopeful of putting a good show on and off the field." After a long gap we are ready to host an international meet, the IHF has extended all the possible support for the meet, we are determined to show our competency on and off the field" said Kohinoor.

The meet will be transmitted live through the official Facebook page of International Handball Federation.

India will face Nepal in the inaugural match of the Youth section at 12:00 pm on Saturday. Bangladesh lock horns with Maldives at 4:00 pm in this section. India and Nepal face-off in the opening match of the Junior section at 2:00 pm and Bangladesh takes of Maldives in the last match of the day at 6:00 pm in the same venue.



