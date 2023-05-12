West Indies, UAE to meet ahead of World Cup qualifiers

SHARJAH, MAY 11: West Indies and the United Arab Emirates will warm up for the World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe with a three-match ODI series in Sharjah, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Wednesday.





Two-time champions West Indies missed out on automatic qualification for the World Cup and will take part in a 10-team tournament, including UAE, with the top two going through to the main event in India later in the year.







"This is our first ever bilateral tour against the UAE... it will provide a good opportunity for our players to get some preparation ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup qualifiers," said Jimmy Adams, CWI's director of cricket.





"It will also allow those players not going to Zimbabwe to get some valuable experience at the international level in foreign conditions, which would be hugely beneficial to their growth and development."





The day-night matches will be played on June 5, 7 and 9. The World Cup qualifying competition begins on June 18. �AFP