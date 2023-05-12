Young Tigers mark int'l cricket's return to Rajshahi with victory Bangladesh Under-19 marked International cricket's return to Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi after 13 years with a four-wicket victory against visiting Pakistan Under-19 team and kept the five-match youth ODI series alive.





The young Tigers lost the only youth Test by 10 wickets before suffering nine wickets and 78-run defeat in the first two youth ODIs.







All of those matches were held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.





But the change of venue saw them turned the fortune in emphatic way.

The bowlers bowled in disciplined manner to skittle Pakistan youngsters for just 154 runs in 41.4 overs.





Rohanat Doullah Borson and Iqbal Hossain Emon snapped up three wickets apiece to wreck havoc on Pakistan innings. Parvez Rahman Jibon played a perfect foil to them with two wickets haul.





Captain Saad Baig was the top-scorer for Pakistan with 35 while Arafat Minhaz made 28. Ali Asfand was unbeaten on 27.





Bangladesh also lost wickets at regular interval but held the nerve to overhaul the target, making 155-6 in 26 overs. Opener Adil Bin Siddik made team-high 36. Aimal Khan took 2-36 for Pakistan.





The next two youth ODIs are scheduled to be held on May 13 and 15 while the one-off T20 is on May 17. All of these matches will be taken place in Rajshahi. �BSS