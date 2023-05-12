Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 May, 2023, 7:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Young Tigers mark int'l cricket's return to Rajshahi with victory

Published : Friday, 12 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Young Tigers mark int'l cricket's return to Rajshahi with victory

Young Tigers mark int'l cricket's return to Rajshahi with victory

Bangladesh Under-19 marked International cricket's return to Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi after 13 years with a four-wicket victory against visiting Pakistan Under-19 team and kept the five-match youth ODI series alive.

The young Tigers lost the only youth Test by 10 wickets before suffering nine wickets and 78-run defeat in the first two youth ODIs.

All of those matches were held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

But the change of venue saw them turned the fortune in emphatic way.
The bowlers bowled in disciplined manner to skittle Pakistan youngsters for just 154 runs in 41.4 overs.

Rohanat Doullah Borson and Iqbal Hossain Emon snapped up three wickets apiece to wreck havoc on Pakistan innings. Parvez Rahman Jibon played a perfect foil to them with two wickets haul.

Captain Saad Baig was the top-scorer for Pakistan with 35 while Arafat Minhaz made 28. Ali Asfand was unbeaten on 27.

Bangladesh also lost wickets at regular interval but held the nerve to overhaul the target, making 155-6 in 26 overs. Opener Adil Bin Siddik made team-high 36. Aimal Khan took 2-36 for Pakistan.

The next two youth ODIs are scheduled to be held on May 13 and 15 while the one-off T20 is on May 17. All of these matches will be taken place in Rajshahi.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tigers, Irish lock horns today in 2nd match amidst rain threat
Bangabandhu IHF Challenge Women's Trophy rolls tomorrow
West Indies, UAE to meet ahead of World Cup qualifiers
Young Tigers mark int'l cricket's return to Rajshahi with victory
Batting fiasco resulted seven-wicket defeat for Bangladesh
Three matches of BPL football to be held today
Bangladesh scrap one Test, T20 against Afghanistan
Inter eye Champions League final


Latest News
DSA case against SP Babul, 3 others: Court orders shifting case to Cyber Tribunal
Bangladesh take lead in U-19 ODI series against Pakistan with comprehensive win
Germany approves tougher migration measures
Power worker electrocuted in C'nawabganj
Russia’s Victory Day celebrated in Dhaka
BNP plans 'big showdown' in Dhaka on Saturday
'Dhaka, Delhi satisfied over bilateral cooperation'
Case filed 48 years after killing of Col Nazmul Huda, court orders probe
SSC exam postponement decision after reviewing cyclone situation
Govt to allow import of onion if price not fall in a week: Tipu Munshi
Most Read News
Mauritius President arrives in Dhaka
Couple to die for killing mother-son in Sylhet
7.6-magnitude quake rattles Tonga
Youth stabbed dead for protesting teasing of his wife in city
Maritime ports asked to hoist distant warning signal 2
Cyclone Mocha likely to be strengthened into severe cyclone Friday
Village doctor dies as bus hits motorcycle in Meherpur
Reasons behind rejection of Jahangir Alam's writ
Trader stabbed dead in Bogura
Two held with Yaba pills in Cox's Bazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft