Batting fiasco resulted seven-wicket defeat for Bangladesh

Bangladesh Women's tour of Sri Lanka 2023Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team conceded a seven-wicket defeat on Thursday against hosts Sri Lanka in the second match of the three-match T20i series after batting collapse.





Sri Lanka won the toss and invited Bangladesh to bat first. Bangladesh got tinny start from openers as well as Shamima Sultana and Rubya Haider remained undivided till posting 28 runs on the board, as Rubya departed on 14 runs.







Shamima followed Rubya scoring 18 runs. Sobhana Mostary scored as many runs as Shamima while skipper Nigar Sultana Joty who snatched the earlier match from the Lankan's paw playing unbeaten 75-run knock, managed seven runs in the following match.





Murshida Khatun (14) alone among the other Bangladesh whiffers to reach a two-digit figure as the guests were bowled out for 100 runs from 18.3 overs.





Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari and Udeshika Prabodhani took two wickets each as Oshadi Ranasinghe and Kawya Kavindi shared the rest.





Chasing 101, home girls reached on the target losing three wickets with nine balls to spare. Chamari Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunaratne chased almost half of the runs as they promulgated 43 runs together till Athapaththu's dismissal on 33 off 27.







Two more quick dismissals after Athapaththu's departure created tinny fighting hope in Bangladesh tent as Gunaratne had fallen on 12 and Nilakshi de Silva on four.







But stubbornness from Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari ensured easy victory for Sri Lanka. They remained unbeaten on 29 and 20 runs respectively.







Fahima Khatun took two wickets for Bangladesh and Rabeya Khan picked the rest.





Bangladesh sealed the series starter by four wickets to take 1-0 lead and hence the today's match, which is also the last battle of the tour becomes the series decider.