Three matches of BPL football to be held today

Three matches of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football will be held today (Friday) at three separate venues across the country.





On the day, league leaders Bashundhara Kings take on Bangladesh Police Football Club at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh, Abahani Limited Dhaka meet Chittagong Abahani at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj and Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra face Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at Bashundhara Sports Complex in Dhaka.





All the three matches kick off at 4 pm.





Bashundhara Kings currently dominate the league table with 40 points from 14 matches while Bangladesh Police Football Club 17 points from the same number of matches.





Abahani Limited Dhaka, who stands second position in the league table, secured 30 points from 14 matches while Chittagong Abahani Limited bagged 10 points from 13 matches.

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra, ranks third position in the league's table, bagged 21 points from 13 matches while Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, closely following Sheikh Russel, collected 20 points from 14 outings.





Meanwhile, on the following day on Saturday (May 13), Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society meet Fortis Football Club at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj while Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra face Azampur Football Club Uttara at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj. �BSS