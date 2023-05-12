Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 May, 2023, 7:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh scrap one Test, T20 against Afghanistan

Published : Friday, 12 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Bangladesh scrap one Test, T20 against Afghanistan

Bangladesh scrap one Test, T20 against Afghanistan

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has scrapped a Test and a T20 International match against Afghanistan which will visit this country for a full bilateral series next month.

Afghanistan was scheduled to play two Tests, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals in this tour. However while the number of ODIs remain same, the recent development has seen that one Test and one T20 got scrapped.

"We are scheduled to play two Tests against Afghanistan but we've scrapped one," Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Younus told the reporters in England where the Bangladesh are playing an ODI series against Ireland.

"Now we'll play one Test, three ODIs and two T20s. Since the series has been rescheduled, we've been now discussing with Afghan board about the venues."

While the number of Test and T20 was scrapped due to Afghan board's request, Jalal Yunus also claimed that Afghanistan will be playing a series in India in between their Bangladesh tour.
"They wanted to go to India after playing one format here," Younus said. "So we will play one Test and later they will move to India during the Eid ul Adha to play the series and after completing their assignment in India, they will return to Bangladesh to play the remaining part of the series."

"Afghanistan are very excited with the India series and after it was finalized they requested us to play in the new schedule. We have accepted their request since we've also Eid ul Adha break and our players will be celebrating Eid and so we did not have any reservation," he said.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tigers, Irish lock horns today in 2nd match amidst rain threat
Bangabandhu IHF Challenge Women's Trophy rolls tomorrow
West Indies, UAE to meet ahead of World Cup qualifiers
Young Tigers mark int'l cricket's return to Rajshahi with victory
Batting fiasco resulted seven-wicket defeat for Bangladesh
Three matches of BPL football to be held today
Bangladesh scrap one Test, T20 against Afghanistan
Inter eye Champions League final


Latest News
DSA case against SP Babul, 3 others: Court orders shifting case to Cyber Tribunal
Bangladesh take lead in U-19 ODI series against Pakistan with comprehensive win
Germany approves tougher migration measures
Power worker electrocuted in C'nawabganj
Russia’s Victory Day celebrated in Dhaka
BNP plans 'big showdown' in Dhaka on Saturday
'Dhaka, Delhi satisfied over bilateral cooperation'
Case filed 48 years after killing of Col Nazmul Huda, court orders probe
SSC exam postponement decision after reviewing cyclone situation
Govt to allow import of onion if price not fall in a week: Tipu Munshi
Most Read News
Mauritius President arrives in Dhaka
Couple to die for killing mother-son in Sylhet
7.6-magnitude quake rattles Tonga
Youth stabbed dead for protesting teasing of his wife in city
Maritime ports asked to hoist distant warning signal 2
Cyclone Mocha likely to be strengthened into severe cyclone Friday
Village doctor dies as bus hits motorcycle in Meherpur
Reasons behind rejection of Jahangir Alam's writ
Trader stabbed dead in Bogura
Two held with Yaba pills in Cox's Bazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft