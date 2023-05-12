Video
Inter eye Champions League final

Published : Friday, 12 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

MILAN, MAY 11: Inter Milan have one foot in the Champions League final after an impressive 2-0 win over AC Milan in Wednesday's pulsating last-four derby.

Inter have the upper hand ahead of Tuesday's second leg of the biggest Milan derby of a generation thanks to strikes in the first 11 minutes from Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Inter could have won by a wider margin as Hakan Calhanoglu smashed a shot off the post and Dzeko wasted a great chance early in the second half, but they are still heavy favourites to reach the final of Europe's top club competition for the first time since they last won it 13 years ago.

"Sometimes I don't score goals and that's all anyone talks about, but I also give something else," Dzeko told Prime Video after his third goal since January.

"Today I worked for the team and that was what was needed in such a big match."
Reaching the final would be extra sweet for Inter as it would avenge semi- and quarter-final eliminations at the hands of Milan in 2003 and 2005.

The winners of the tie will face holders Real Madrid or Manchester City in the June 10 showpiece in Istanbul. The first leg of that semi-final finished 1-1 in Spain on Tuesday.

Milan, who also struck the woodwork through Sandro Tonali, have their work cut out if they want to have a chance at being crowned European champions for the eighth time and will hope Rafael Leao is available for next week's decisive clash.

The absence of star man Leao left Milan without their key attacking threat and allowed Inter to play more on the front foot knowing their opponents didn't have the Portugal winger's pace in their armoury.

"We conceded two quick goals, and against Inter that's difficult to come back from," Milan defender Fikayo Tomori told Prime Video.

"We're disappointed, we could have done better, especially at the beginning, but we need to believe if we're going to reach the final."

A colourful San Siro was nearly full an hour before kick-off, with both sets of fans exchanging chants and insults before the huge displays traditional to the fixture were unfurled as the teams came out.    �AFP


