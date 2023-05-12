Govt to monitor sugar price from next week: Tipu Munshi Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said an operation will be conducted from next week to monitor to see whether or not sugar is being sold in the market at fixed price by Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission.





He said this in response to journalists' questions after a courtesy meeting of Miss Helena Konig, Deputy Secretary General for Economic and Global Affairs of the European Union at the Ministry on Thursday.





The Commerce Minister said due to increase in sugar price in the international market, the new price has been determined. Traders including Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association have been asked to sell sugar in open market at Tk 120 per kg and packaged sugar at Tk 125 per kg as per Tariff Commission.







Instructions will be issued to concerned authorities including the National Consumer Protection Directorate, District Administration to see whether they are selling in the market at this price or not.

The price of onion in the market has increased a lot in few days. When asked about the government's action in this regard, Tipu Munshi said if the price continues to rise like this, then initiatives will be taken to import onion from India.







Imports have been reduced as domestic onion production is adequate. The market is being monitored. If the price of onion continues to rise then imports will be made.





In response to question whether the price of edible oil will be reduced or not, the Minister said it has increased mainly due to withdrawal of VAT. We wrote to NBR from the ministry to continue the duty exemption but they did not do so. For which the price of oil has increased.







Earlier, regarding the meeting with the Deputy Secretary General, the Minister said a request has been made to continue the duty-free trade facility of Bangladeshi products under the Everything But Arms-EBA scheme till 2032 in the markets of European Union countries.





Tipu Munshi said almost five decades of partnership between Bangladesh and the European Union started with development cooperation. A strong trading partnership is currently established with the EU. More than half of Bangladesh's total world exports go to EU countries.





The Commerce Minister sought technical assistance and cooperation from the European Union to address the challenges of LDC transition.







He expressed hope that the EU will stand by for product diversification, product quality improvement, circular economy, knowledge-based technological development, capacity building of trade officials, technical assistance to standards and quality control institutions and trade-related research and development.





Tipu Munshi said that nine of the world's top 10 green factories and 48 of the top hundred green industrial projects are in Bangladesh. Another 550 factories are in the process of receiving LEED certification.







Besides, there are 192 green garment factories certified by the US Green Building Council in Bangladesh.





During the meeting, EU Ambassador Charles Whiteley and senior officials in the ministry were present.