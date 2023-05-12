BD will be more attractive to global apparel buyers: BGMEA President Bangladesh would be more attractive to global buyers as an apparel-sourcing destination in the coming days due to its ongoing efforts and initiatives to adapt to changing demand patterns in the global fashion market, said BGMEA President Faruque Hassan.





He said the readymade garment industry of Bangladesh had been continuously making efforts and investment to build up its capability through product diversification, innovation, efficiency improvement, skill development while strengthening compliance and sustainability.





"Our industry has now greater capacity to produce garments made from manmade fibers and manufacture more complex and high-value products," he added.





Faruque Hassan made the observations while exchanging views on May 10 with members of Buyers Forum, a group of representatives of major apparel brands, at BGMEA Complex in Uttara in the city.



He urged the global apparel brands and retailers to partner with their Bangladeshi suppliers and support them in enhancing their capacity in product development and improving efficiency and sustainability.





Bangladesh has made huge strides in the area of environmental sustainability, becoming a global leader with the highest number of green garment factories in the world, said the BGMEA chief.





The meeting was attended by representatives of Buyers Forum including Ziaur Rahman, Country Manager, H&M, and also spokesperson of Buyers Forum; Shantanu Singh, Regional Head, C&A; Mohammad Rukanuzzaman, Compliance Manager, Tom Tailor; Sharif Nehal Rahman, Sustainability Manager, Stanley/Stella; Dishan Karunaratne, Country Manager and host of others.





GMEA First Vice President Syed Nazrul Islalm, Vice President Miran Ali, Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, Directors Asif Ashraf, Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, Inamul Haq Khan (Bablu), Md. Imranur Rahman, and Neela Hosna Ara were also present.







In the meeting, he updated the Buyers Forum's members on the current situation of the RMG industry including its prospects and vision to enhance its competitiveness in the global apparel market.





He also briefed them about the initiatives taken by the industry to meet future challenges and enhance capability in line with market demands.





Faruque Hassan said RMG industry has been making investments in productivity improvement, digitization, automation, and sustainability.Bangladeshi garment factories operate according to international best practices, he further said.





He also highlighted the initiatives of BGMEA including the Center of Innovation, Efficiency and Occupational Health and Safety (CIEOSH) which aims to support the RMG industry with knowledge, skills and technological know-how in becoming more advanced and competitive in the global market.





BGMEA was currently working on to develop recycling capacity in Bangladesh and make the country a global hub of recycling with the collaboration and partnership with global initiatives and companies specialized in recycling industry, he told the buyers representatives.





Bangladesh has also made significant improvements in strengthening transport, energy, and digitization infrastructure alongside building capacity in port," he said adding that Padma Bridge, the country's first deep-sea port at Matarbari, airport upgradation would help to meet future demand of business. �UNB