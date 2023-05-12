We should not continue as ministers if syndicates grab peoples’ pocket: Kamal Majumder State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumdar said syndicates have working both in the economy and market pushing small entrepreneurs to fail in business.





They are increasing prices of basis products and cost of production in one hand and adding instability in the market on the other. I see people are sobbing while shopping in the market being oppressed by high price. The market is in the grab of syndicates and if this syndicate cannot be caught and broken, concerned ministers must quit.







He made this comment as chief guest at a workshop organised by ERF and SME Foundation at the conference room of the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) in the capital on Thursday.



Prof Dr Md Masudur Rahman presided over the workshop while Managing Director of SME Foundation Dr Md Mafizur Rahman and ERF President Refayet Ullah Mirdha spoke in the events. The programme was conducted by ERF General Secretary Abul Kashem,





Discussants said the SME sector plays big role in creating small and medium entrepreneurs and jobs while highlighting the sectoral challenges.







The state minister said the country is moving forward; Bangladesh is the role model of development today. But still, anarchy and looting happening today in the name of business is unbearable. People's pockets are being rubbed.







He wondered why skyrocketing prices are dominating the market. The country lacks nothing; we are complete in every respect; self-sufficient in everything from rice, dal, curry, fish and meat. Still, dishonest syndicates are depriving people charging unbearable prices.







He said people who were once loitering in the street with empty brief cases and ask for a cigarette are now bank owners. They borrow from government banks and become owners of private banks. "I think the Finance Ministry should disclose the names of those who took money from the government bank and became owners of private bank. Why they don't it, I don't know; Its a big question." he added.







He said, the way syndicates have developed in the economy is highly scandalous; if we can't catch these syndicates, and break them; we will not be able to reduce the suffering of 170 million people. Failing which, people like us should not continue as minister.







Referring to soaring sugar price, Kamal Majumder said sugar mills workers are looting the mills and mills were to close. The price of sugar in the market would not have increased so much but now there is no sugar, sugar cannot be found - these would not have happened if we had run the mills properly," he said.





Similarly, he said the big companies have extended their leverage to small entrepreneurs of SME sector who sell their produce. This is why small companies are failing to survive in competition, he said.