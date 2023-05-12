Unilever partners with Orange Corners Bangladesh Unilever Bangladesh Ltd (UBL), recently has signed an agreement with Orange Corners, an initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, to support young entrepreneurs in Bangladesh, says a press release.





Implemented by YY Ventures, BYLC Ventures, and SAJIDA Foundation, and supported by the DBL Group and Unilever, the Orange Corners program in Bangladesh aims to create opportunities for the next generation of Bangladeshi business leaders by providing them with the necessary tools and resources to succeed.





With a strong presence in 17 Hubs across Africa and the Middle East, Orange Corners launched its 18th Hub in Bangladesh - its first Asian nation, in early February 2023.







The Orange Corners program in Bangladesh will equip youth, aged between 18 and 35 years, with skills, funding, and resources to build sustainable businesses, particularly those that address the UN's Sustainable Development Goals; all while the program partners combine their strengths to create an inclusive and equitable entrepreneurship ecosystem in Bangladesh.





The program has a strong focus on inspiring Bangladeshi youth to participate in solving local challenges, and ensuring gender equity across all phases of the program.







Unilever has a long-standing commitment to supporting sustainable and inclusive growth. This partnership with Orange Corners Bangladesh aligns with Unilever's global mission to help create a more equitable and sustainable future.





By supporting young entrepreneurs in Bangladesh, Unilever hopes to drive economic growth and create a positive impact in the community.





Speaking on the partnership, Unilever Bangladesh's CEO and Managing Director, Zaved Akhtar, said, "Bangladesh's journey over the last few decades has been nothing but short of a miracle, and the economy has immense potential with an enormous pool of young talent.





If all young people get the opportunity to acquire the right skills and their personal development, our progress should be unlimited. From raising productivity and reducing inequality to creating businesses and improving communities, there is no end to the benefits their talents and ideas could bring.





However, young people today face extraordinary economic, social and cultural challenges and need a wide variety of skills to thrive in work and life. As part of Unilever's Compass priorities and commitment to youth skills development, we have committed to helping 10 million young people aged between 15 and 24 years to gain employment skills that will help them find meaningful work opportunities and prepare for the future of work.







Since 2020 Unilever has been working with social enterprises in Bangladesh and helping innovative social businesses to solve market-based solutions which can play vital roles in poverty reduction, economic development and pollution reduction.







Our collaboration with Orange Corner will allow us to reach a larger group of youth. I believe our combined strengths will create an inclusive and equitable entrepreneurship ecosystem in Bangladesh."







Orange Corners Bangladesh is gearing up for its first hackathon to be held in May 2023.