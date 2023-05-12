Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 May, 2023, 7:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Emirates airline posts a record profit of $2.9bn

Published : Friday, 12 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Desk

The Emirates Group comprising Emirates airline and other subsidiaries released its Annual Report 2022-23, ending on March 31, 2023, reporting its most profitable year. Emirates Group achieved new record profits, a complete turnaround from its loss position last year.

In 2022-23, Emirates airline substantially improved its financial results and reported a record profit of US$ 2.9 billion after last year's US$ 1.1 billion loss. Airline's total revenue for the financial year increased 81% to US$ 29.3 billion, says a press release.

Emirates airline's total passenger and cargo capacity increased by 32% to 48.2 billion ATKMs. The airline carried 43.6 million passengers (up 123%) in 2022-23, with seat capacity up by 78%. The airline reports a Passenger Seat Factor of 79.5%, compared with last year's passenger seat factor of 58.6%.

Emirates SkyCargo, cargo division of Emirates airline reported solid revenue of US$ 4.7 billion. This was a 21% decline over last year's exceptional performance caused by the pandemic.

Emirates closed the financial year with an exceptional level of cash assets of US$ 10.2 billion, 79% higher compared to 31 March 2022.  

On the other hand the Emirates Group posted a record profit of US$ 3.0 billion compared with a US$ 1.0 billion loss for last year. The Group's revenue was US$ 32.6 billion, an increase of 81% over last year's results.

The Group's cash balance was US$ 11.6 billion, the highest ever reported, up 65% from last year mainly due to strong demand across its core business divisions and markets. 

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates airline and Group, said: "We had anticipated the strong return of travel, and as the last travel restrictions lifted and triggered a tide of demand, we were ready to expand our operations quickly and safely to serve our customers.

Our ongoing investments in our brand, and in our products and services, helped drive customer preference and position us favourably in the market."
"We go into 2023-24 with a strong positive outlook and expect the Group to remain profitable.

We will work hard to hit our targets while keeping a close watch on inflation, high fuel prices, and political and economic uncertainty."

Another subsidiary dnata increased its profit by 201% to US$ 90 million. With growing flight and travel activity across the world, dnata's total revenue increased by 74% to US$ 4.1 billion. dnata's international businesses account for 72% of its revenue. dnata's cash balance improved to US$ 1.4 billion.

At the end of the year the Group's total workforce increased by 20% to 102,379 employees, representing over 160 different nationalities.

Emirates has safely restarted operations to more than 130 destinations, across six continents and currently operates 21 flights per week from the Dhaka to Dubai.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt to monitor sugar price from next week: Tipu Munshi
BD will be more attractive to global apparel buyers: BGMEA President
We should not continue as ministers if syndicates grab peoples’ pocket: Kamal Majumder
Grameen Uniqlo to close all stores in Bangladesh
G7 countries should end support for LNG: CPD
Unilever partners with Orange Corners Bangladesh
Emirates airline posts a record profit of $2.9bn
Bayer S Asia President D Narain calls on Agri Secretary


Latest News
DSA case against SP Babul, 3 others: Court orders shifting case to Cyber Tribunal
Bangladesh take lead in U-19 ODI series against Pakistan with comprehensive win
Germany approves tougher migration measures
Power worker electrocuted in C'nawabganj
Russia’s Victory Day celebrated in Dhaka
BNP plans 'big showdown' in Dhaka on Saturday
'Dhaka, Delhi satisfied over bilateral cooperation'
Case filed 48 years after killing of Col Nazmul Huda, court orders probe
SSC exam postponement decision after reviewing cyclone situation
Govt to allow import of onion if price not fall in a week: Tipu Munshi
Most Read News
Mauritius President arrives in Dhaka
Couple to die for killing mother-son in Sylhet
7.6-magnitude quake rattles Tonga
Youth stabbed dead for protesting teasing of his wife in city
Maritime ports asked to hoist distant warning signal 2
Cyclone Mocha likely to be strengthened into severe cyclone Friday
Village doctor dies as bus hits motorcycle in Meherpur
Reasons behind rejection of Jahangir Alam's writ
Trader stabbed dead in Bogura
Two held with Yaba pills in Cox's Bazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft