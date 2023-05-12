Video
Bayer S Asia President D Narain calls on Agri Secretary

Published : Friday, 12 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Correspondent

D Narain, President- Bayer South Asia & Global Head of Smallholder Farming, recently visited Bangladesh. A team lead by D Narain called on Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Wahida Akter.

During the meeting they discussed how Bayer aims to sustainably strengthen the agriculture industry in Bangladesh and is helping provide safe food for the world while preserving the planet.

Bayer CropScience Limited, Bangladesh is a joint venture of Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) and Bayer AG, a leading life science company headquartered in Germany, with a history of more than 150-years and competencies in agriculture and health care.

"Bangladesh is a smallholder farmers leaded agricultural country, having many shortages of technological & modern facilities they are still contributing a lot for the food security & self-livelihood improvement in the country, said D Narain, President- Bayer South Asia & Global Head of Smallholder Farming.
He believed that empowering them with holistic solutions across the entire value chain is key to bringing about positive changes.

Zahidul Islam, Managing Director, Bayer Bangladesh and high officials concerned at the Ministry were also present during the meeting.

While addressing Zahidul Islam said "Being an Agri-based country, empowerment to farmers with modern technologies & proper supports will extend & bring more sustainability in the food security of our country."


