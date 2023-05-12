Video
Friday, 12 May, 2023
Home Business

BGMEA for special incentive on non-cotton garments export

Published : Friday, 12 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has requested a 10 per cent special incentive on non-cotton garment exports in the fiscal 2023-2024 budget. The association believes that providing such support will increase revenue, employment, and exports.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made this request during a press conference held at the BGMEA Complex in Uttara, in the city on Thursday attended by its board members and entrepreneurs.

Hasan stated that in the past 40 years, Bangladesh's garment exports reached $45 billion, but there has been less diversification in the materials used for making clothing. Cotton made up about 73 per cent of the total garment exports in 2021-22, and this dependence on cotton has increased in the last decade, despite promising growth in non-cotton garment exports in recent years.

The demand for non-cotton products is increasing globally due to changes in consumer lifestyles and an increased demand for sustainable and eco-friendly clothing.
However, Bangladesh's non-cotton apparel exports constitute a small amount in the world market despite having potential growth opportunities.

Hasan also noted that investments in non-cotton, particularly man-made fiber sector, in Bangladesh in the past decade didn't grow compare with cotton products.

To encourage investment and export in this sector and to maintain competitiveness, BGMEA has requested special incentives of 10 per cent (of export value) on non-cotton garment exports during the upcoming fiscal year. Hasan has asked the government to allocate special funds in the budget.

Providing this special incentive could increase exports, attract new investments, and create opportunities in related service sectors. It could also increase the amount of direct and indirect revenue collection for the government, he said.


