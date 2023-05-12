3-Day Int’l seminar on infrastructure dev opens in city

A three-day exhibition of products and solution-services of domestic and foreign companies related to infrastructure construction, power generation, renewable energy, safe HVACR and water management opened at International Convention Center (ICCB) in Bashundhara.







Savor International Limited has organized this international exhibition under the banner of 'SAFECON 2023'.







Planning Minister M A Mannan inaugurated the exibition on Thursday (May 11, 2023) as the chief guest. Md Habibur Rahman, Secretary of the Power Division of the Ministry of Energy, was present at the program as a special guest.





This is a major exhibition on infrastructure industry in Bangladesh. All the products and solution services companies are participating involved.







A total of 120 companies from 16 countries are participating in the exhibition. Visitors from different public and private projects are coming to the exhibition. They are getting a chance to source many products and solution-services at one place through the exhibition.





Planning Minister M A Mannan said, he hoped the exhibitions and conferences will provide an excellent opportunity for experts, professionals, and policymakers to exchange ideas and best practices and explore innovative solutions to the challenges of safety and security in a changing world.





Mohammad Hossain, Director General of Power Cell of the Ministry of Power, Al Mamun Mridha, Secretary General of Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI), Enineer Md Hasmatuzzaman, President of the ASHRAE, Bangladesh Chapter, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, President of the ISHRAE, Bangladesh Chapter, Manoj Chakravorti, President Emeritus of the ISHRAE, and Md Faizul Alam, Managing Director of the Savor International Limited, among others, were present at the inauguration ceremony.





Power Cell, Dhaka WASA, IDCOL, BCCCI, ASHRAE-Bangladesh Chapter, ISHRAE, BRAMA, BECMA, Bangladesh Green Building Academy, Green Society of India are attached as the associate partners of the exhibition.