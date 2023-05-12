Video
Home Business

DSE, CSE end negative

Published : Friday, 12 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Business Correspondent

Most sectors in Dhaka Stock Exchange on Thursday ended its trading on a negative note, dragged down by IT.

At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, deducted 6.67 points or 0.10 per cent to settle at 6,272 points.

DSES, the Shariah-based index, lost 1.57 points or 0.11 per cent to 1,371. The DS30, the blue-chip index, also lost 4.05 points or 0.18 per cent to close at 2,194.

The DSE turnover stood at Tk 798 crore, the turnover was Tk 721 crore. Of the issues traded, 84 advanced, 76 declined, and 197 did not see any price movement.

The top 10 companies by transactions are:- Eastern Housing, BSC, Intraco Refueling, Sea Pearl Beach, Orion Infusion, Gemini Sea Food, LafargeHolcim, Unique Hotels, Genex Infosys and Apex Foods.
The top 10 companies in price decline are:- Sea Pearl Beach, Agni Systems, Amra Networks, Heidelberg Cement, SK Trims, Intake Ltd., Imam Button, Pragati Insurance, Eastern Cables and GBB Power.

Another stock market Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) overall price index CASPI decreased by 12 points. 50 of the 191 institutions that participated in the market rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 57 has decreased and the price of 84 has remained unchanged. The transaction was done for Tk 11.83 crore.


