Oxfam celebrates 50th anniversary in Bangladesh Oxfam, a global INGO dedicated to ending poverty and inequality, celebrated its 50th anniversary on Wednesday with a daylong event that highlighted its achievements and showcased its future plans at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in Dhaka.





The event brought together Oxfam staffs, partners, supporters, and beneficiaries from around the world to celebrate the organization's impact over the past 50 years.





It also looked to the future, with a renewed commitment to innovative solutions and partnerships to tackle the root causes of poverty and inequality.





In his opening remarks, Oxfam's Country Director to Bangladesh Ashish Damle reflected on the organization's accomplishments, saying, "Over the past 50 years, Oxfam has responded to some of the world's most pressing crises and worked tirelessly to empower people living in poverty to create a better future for themselves and their communities in Bangladesh.



We have achieved a lot, but there is still much to do. We are committed to building a world where everyone can live free from poverty and injustice."





A K M Mozammel Huq, MP, Honorable Minister of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs of the People's Republic of Bangladesh was present as the chief guest at the event.







Honorable State Minister of Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, Swapan Bhattacharjee, MP; Honorable State Minister of Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, Dr. Md. Enamur Rahman, MP; and Ms. Gwyn Lewis, United Nations Resident Coordinator of Bangladesh, were present as special guests at the event.





Also, there were interactive exhibitions, highlighting Oxfam's work in areas such as humanitarian response, economic justice, women's rights, and climate change.







An excerpt from the Theater's play 'Kokilara' was staged where legendary actress Ferdausi Majumdar enthralled the audience with her extraordinary performance. She was given a special award by Oxfam for her special contribution to art and culture.







Other than that, Timir Nandi, Shaheen Samad, and other artists also performed their patriotic songs. Popular bands Souls and Lalon performed also for the audience. Sandhi and Shovvota too performed at the event.





Participants had the opportunity to hear from Oxfam staff and partners, who shared their experiences and insights into the challenges facing communities around the world.





In his closing remarks, John Samuel Regional Director emphasized the importance of continued collaboration and innovation to achieve Oxfam's goals, saying, "As we look to the future, we are committed to working with partners and supporters to find new and innovative ways to tackle the root causes of poverty and inequality.







With your support, we can create a world where everyone can live with dignity, freedom, and justice."





Oxfam's involvement in Bangladesh began in 1970, assisting the then cyclone victims, and supporting the people of Bangladesh during the 1971 Liberation War. Oxfam was one of only three organizations honored as a Friend of the Bangladesh Liberation War in 2012.





Oxfam's goal was to create a vibrant and equitable society across Bangladesh, where women and men are empowered, jointly exercising leadership and good governance towards building resilient communities.





They worked with a wide range of partners that include civil society organizations, NGOs, media organizations, foreign and local universities, private sector companies, along with different levels of government.







To have a significant impact on poverty and inequality, we recognize that by working with international and local civil society organizations, we can increase impact at scale and bring about transformative social change.





Influencing is a core part of how Oxfam and its partners work to achieve change at all levels. We take leverage from our development interventions and try innovative solutions and models to achieve lasting impact.







We build capacity of different stakeholders, and mobilize people to make their voices heard. Guided by our evidence-based research, we campaign for strategic policy and practice change.

The event featured a range of activities, including panel discussions, speeches from Dr. Debapriya Bhattacharya, Economist and Public Policy Analyst, Rasheda K Choudhury, Co-Founder, Global Campaign for Education, Julian Francis, Coordinator, Oxfam Refugee Relief Work in India, 1971, Asif Saleh, Executive Director, BRAC, Sheikh Aliur Rahman OBE, Chief Executive, London Tea Exchange, Rokeya Kabir, Executive Director, BNPS, Selina Shelley Khan, Former CD, Oxfam in Bangladesh. Along with other key speakers such as Speech by the Special Guests