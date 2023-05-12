LED TV for 99 Taka at Singer Uradhura Friday offer

This Friday singerbd.com will be offering an exclusive deal only in the Television category in its popular 'Uradhura Friday'sale. Customers will get a 24" LED TV just for 99 Taka with purchasing 55" Google TV.







Also, they will get 50" Google TVfor just 49,990 Taka, 43" Android TV for 29,990 Taka, 32" Android TVavailable at 19,990 Taka and 32" LED TV pricedat just 14,990 Taka, says a press release.







Free home delivery and 0% interest for up to 24 months through credit card facilities are also available with purchasing from singerbd.com. This offer will be valid only on 12th May from 12.01 am to 11.59 pm.