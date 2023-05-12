Video
IPDC EZ signs MoU with Best Electronics Ltd

Published : Friday, 12 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

IPDC EZ signs MoU with Best Electronics Ltd

IPDC EZ signs MoU with Best Electronics Ltd

IPDC EZ has signed an agreement with Best Electronics Bangladesh Ltd to finance their consumers to buy products from Best Electronics on EMI without requiring any card, at 0% interest for up to 12 months.

From IPDC EZ Hasan Shariful Islam, Head of Sales and Partnership; Sheikh Shafiul Islam, Merchant Acquisition Manager, and from Best Electronics Ltd Syed Asaduzzaman, Managing Director; Md. Marjuman Rahman, DGM and Head of Sales were present among some other officials from both the organisations at the signing ceremony.

IPDC EZ is an app by IPDC Finance that allows customers to buy electronic devices, appliances, furniture and even travel packages in installments at 0 per cent interest.


