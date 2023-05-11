Ex-Proctor rewarded DU extortion mastermind: Probe report







Ignoring all the explicit allegations and evidences of crimes against Shamim, Prof Rabbani made his job permanent at his office by relaxing requirements to recruit him as a token man.



He also fired and punished a few other members involved in the scam in phases a few years back but did not take any action against the main culprit who used to collect the money through agents and brokers and distribute them among others, said the probe report.

According to the findings of the report, all the expulsion or transfer of the guards of the Proctorial Mobile Team in the past on charge of extortion or other crimes were not done following due process and no records were kept in the Proctor office.



A report published in the Daily Observer on February 26 showed that a section of the university Proctorial Mobile Team members collected thousands of taka every month from the floating shops, erected at the different points on the campus.



Following the report, the university authorities formed a three-member committee and the body submitted the report with a few recommendations including sacking Shamim from the job and issuing show cause notices to six others involved asking as to why they should not be punished.



This correspondent received a copy of the probe report which was submitted to university Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on March 30.



Notably, Prof Rabbani was removed from his position and Prof M Maksudur Rahman was appointed as Proctor on April 5.



The probe body found that a section of the Mobile Team members used to collect Tk 70,000 to 80,000 every month and Shamim alone took half of the amount.



The findings stated that although Shamim's associates in extortion were sacked at different times, he was rewarded by making his job permanent at the Proctor office.



The report said that Prof Rabbani sacked a few security guards of the Mobile Team on his own initiative, even not letting the assistant proctors know about the matters.



"Prof Rabbani also returned Amit Sarker, Sudarshan Halder, Md Masum Sheikh, Md Rafik Gazi and Md Mithu Mir to the State Office of the university on his own. He did not discuss the matter with any assistant proctor," the probe report added.



"Although a number of employees were fired and transferred on charge of extortion, the man against whom there were maximum allegations was neither sacked nor transferred. Ignoring severe allegations against Shamim, his job was made permanent," the report further said.



Although Prof Rabbani received the recording of the discussion where Shamim instructed his associates to collect and distribute extortion money when he was not a permanent employee, he (Prof Rabbani) did not take any action against Shamim.



Shamim even helped the former Proctor with documents, evidence and testimony to terminate the jobs of other members.



Before joining the Proctor office, Shamim served Prof Rabbani as a helping hand at his residence for over 10 years.



Meanwhile, the university administration suspended Shamim and issued a seven-day show cause notice, asking as to why he should not be sacked.



