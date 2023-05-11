Video
Financial account deficit brings pressure on balance of payment

Published : Thursday, 11 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Shamsul Huda

The country's growing financial account deficit has brought pressure on balance of payment.

According to Bangladesh Bank (BB)  data the financial account deficit during July-March  increased to (-) $2.22 billion from $12 billion surplus (+)  during the corresponding period of the last fiscal, indicating that the central bank is under growing pressure to finance the deficits from its reserves.

The growing financial account deficit triggered by falling foreign direct investment, decline in foreign credit inflow and low portfolio investment, among other factors, increased concern about the country's macroeconomic stability.

The current account deficit (CAD), however, dropped to (-) $3.64 billion during the first nine months of the current fiscal from (-) $14.35 billion during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

During July-March, the country's imports stood  at $53.94 billion and the exports at  $39.33 billion, indicating a trade deficit of $14.61 billion which was  $10.39 billion less in the previous fiscal, according to BB statistics.

Higher remittance inflow along with reduced trade deficit reduced the current account deficit in first nine months of the current fiscal, according to BB.

Expatriate workers sent $16.47 billion, or 4.43 per cent more than during the  corresponding period of the previous fiscal, reducing the current account deficit.

The balance of payment deficit during July-March stood at  (-) $8.12 billion down from  (-) $3.097 billion, indicating that BB has to finance the deficit from its reserves.

BB had to finance from its reserves the trade deficits during last 12 months.

Instead of getting foreign exchange from exports  and remittance BB had to foot higher import bills.

During July-March, BB's reserves stood at $31.14 billion which dropped to $29.77 billion after Asian Clearing Union payments but on Wednesday rose to $30.36 billion following $507 million budgetary support extended by the World Bank.

Asked a senior BB official said that being aware of this the central bank took steps to reduce the import bill.

He said that the reserves increased after the government received $476.27 million as first installment of credit out of $4.7 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).


