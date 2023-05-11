Authorities zero in on four buildings, 20 people







Police said that any one of the 20 people (interrogated) may have thrown the stone. But till now no one has confessed. This information was obtained by talking to the officials related to the investigation.



It is known that on April 30 at 11:05:33am, stones were thrown at the Metrorail in Shewrapara area.

The time and location of the stone pelting has been identified by looking at the footage of the CCTV camera inside the Metrorail. After watching the footage, four commercial buildings were put on the suspect list. Later, police also made a list of who went up and down the buildings at that time.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kafrul Police Station Hafizur Rahman said, "20 of them have been interrogated. Security guards of those buildings have interrogated. The officials involved in the investigation have also collected evidence of the stone being thrown from the spot."



He said that four buildings have been placed in the suspect list so far in the case of stone pelting on Metrorail. At least 20 people from those four buildings have been interrogated. Any one of the 20 people is believed to have thrown stones at the Metrorail. Their movements are being monitored. The person involved in the incident will be identified soon.



A case has been filed under the Metrorail Act for the first time in the case of damaging the windows of the Metrorail by throwing stones. The Metrorail authority filed this case in Kafrul Police Station under Section 427 of the Penal Code along with Sections 35 and 43 of the 'Metrorail Act 2015'. Several unidentified persons have been accused in the case. It has been mentioned in the statement of the case that Metrorail has suffered a loss of around Tk 10 lakh due to the stone pelting.



Among the sections of the Metrorail Act, the maximum punishment is imprisonment for five years or a fine of Tk 50 lakh. The minimum penalty is two years imprisonment. The government is keeping an eye on the maximum punishment for those who throw stones at the metro rail. The government wants the criminals to be given exemplary punishment so that no one gets involved in such crimes in future.



Some progress has been made in the investigation of the case of stone pelting at Metrorail. Four commercial buildings have been placed in the suspect list after seeing the CCTV footage. Law enforcement agencies are keeping an eye on those four buildings. In the meantime, 20 people from four buildings had been called and interrogated.Police said that any one of the 20 people (interrogated) may have thrown the stone. But till now no one has confessed. This information was obtained by talking to the officials related to the investigation.It is known that on April 30 at 11:05:33am, stones were thrown at the Metrorail in Shewrapara area.The time and location of the stone pelting has been identified by looking at the footage of the CCTV camera inside the Metrorail. After watching the footage, four commercial buildings were put on the suspect list. Later, police also made a list of who went up and down the buildings at that time.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kafrul Police Station Hafizur Rahman said, "20 of them have been interrogated. Security guards of those buildings have interrogated. The officials involved in the investigation have also collected evidence of the stone being thrown from the spot."He said that four buildings have been placed in the suspect list so far in the case of stone pelting on Metrorail. At least 20 people from those four buildings have been interrogated. Any one of the 20 people is believed to have thrown stones at the Metrorail. Their movements are being monitored. The person involved in the incident will be identified soon.A case has been filed under the Metrorail Act for the first time in the case of damaging the windows of the Metrorail by throwing stones. The Metrorail authority filed this case in Kafrul Police Station under Section 427 of the Penal Code along with Sections 35 and 43 of the 'Metrorail Act 2015'. Several unidentified persons have been accused in the case. It has been mentioned in the statement of the case that Metrorail has suffered a loss of around Tk 10 lakh due to the stone pelting.Among the sections of the Metrorail Act, the maximum punishment is imprisonment for five years or a fine of Tk 50 lakh. The minimum penalty is two years imprisonment. The government is keeping an eye on the maximum punishment for those who throw stones at the metro rail. The government wants the criminals to be given exemplary punishment so that no one gets involved in such crimes in future.