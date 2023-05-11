Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 May, 2023, 3:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

No overseas pressure on caretaker govt : Quader

Published : Thursday, 11 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said that BNP leaders are active with three demands-resignation of the government, dissolution of parliament and caretaker government. The foreign friends did not make any proposals to the government about any of these three, nor did they create any pressure, said Quader.

He said these at an inauguration ceremony of a workshop titled 'Sub-Regional Meeting and Capacity Building Workshop on Accelerating the Transition to Electric Mobility in Asia and the Pacific' at a hotel in the capital.

Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "BNP is talking about caretaker government, resignation of government and dissolution of parliament. Foreign friends did not say anything about it. But yes, they want free and fair elections in Bangladesh. The foreigners did not utter a word about the demands of the BNP."

AL General Secretary said, "It is their (BNP) right to come to the election. The government will not invite them here. It's their right, it's not their privilege. The exercise of democratic rights should be taken as a political party. We are not trapping them. We are not tempting them."

He said, "The election will be held according to the constitution of the country, the election will be held in Bangladesh in the same way as in the democratic countries of the world. Democratic rights should be exercised by them (BNP) and coming to the elections is their own business. Why will Awami League call them?"

Meanwhile, Awami League will not take any initiative to stop former mayor Jahangir Alam's mother Zayeda Khatun from the election in Gazipur City Corporation election, said AL General Secretary.

"Trying to stop someone from participating in the election is a violation of the election code of conduct," he said this in response to a question from reporters.

Although the workshop was about transport related, journalists asked the general secretary of the ruling party about politics. There was a question-Jahangir Alam started campaigning with his mother, will any action be taken against him?

In response, Obaidul Quader said, "He (Jahangir) was in Awami League and became mayor from Awami League. But we don't know that his mother has ever openly engaged in Awami politics. So we are not stopping her and it will go against the behavior of the Election Commission.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-Proctor rewarded DU extortion mastermind: Probe report
Financial account deficit brings pressure on balance of payment
Authorities zero in on four buildings, 20 people
No overseas pressure on caretaker govt : Quader
Initiative to prepare bank merger policy hits snag
Third BD-Malaysia Foreign Office Consultations held
Pakistan calls in army to quell deadly violence after Imran’s arrest
Govt raises sugar prices again but market prices don't match with those


Latest News
Couple to die for killing mother-son in Sylhet
BGB recovers 7.3 kgs crystal meth, 2.8 lakh yaba pills from Teknaf, two held
Missing man found dead in Natore mango orchard
Tigers eying to take lead in ODI series against Ireland
Cyclone Mocha: 409 shelters prepared in Khulna as depression intensifies
Two held with Yaba pills in Cox's Bazar
Mauritius President arrives in Dhaka
Inter eye Champions League final after seeing off Milan
Eight killed in clashes as Imran lands in custody
Youth stabbed dead for protesting teasing of his wife in city
Most Read News
Giausuddin Mamun files plea seeking stay on Niko graft case
Attack on Sheikh Hasina's convoy: HC grants bail to 6 convicts
Depression over Bay intensifies into deep depression
Deep depression likely to turn into cyclone 'Mocha' after evening
Hacking college girl to death: House tutor arrested
College principal found hanging in bathroom
Narayanganj steel mill blast: All seven burnt workers die
Cyclone 'Mocha' likely to make landfall in Bangladesh May 14
3 WASA officials sued by ACC for embezzling Tk 248cr
Top Arsa leader detained with arms from Ukhiya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft