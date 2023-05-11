No overseas pressure on caretaker govt : Quader







He said these at an inauguration ceremony of a workshop titled 'Sub-Regional Meeting and Capacity Building Workshop on Accelerating the Transition to Electric Mobility in Asia and the Pacific' at a hotel in the capital.



Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "BNP is talking about caretaker government, resignation of government and dissolution of parliament. Foreign friends did not say anything about it. But yes, they want free and fair elections in Bangladesh. The foreigners did not utter a word about the demands of the BNP."

AL General Secretary said, "It is their (BNP) right to come to the election. The government will not invite them here. It's their right, it's not their privilege. The exercise of democratic rights should be taken as a political party. We are not trapping them. We are not tempting them."



He said, "The election will be held according to the constitution of the country, the election will be held in Bangladesh in the same way as in the democratic countries of the world. Democratic rights should be exercised by them (BNP) and coming to the elections is their own business. Why will Awami League call them?"



Meanwhile, Awami League will not take any initiative to stop former mayor Jahangir Alam's mother Zayeda Khatun from the election in Gazipur City Corporation election, said AL General Secretary.



"Trying to stop someone from participating in the election is a violation of the election code of conduct," he said this in response to a question from reporters.



Although the workshop was about transport related, journalists asked the general secretary of the ruling party about politics. There was a question-Jahangir Alam started campaigning with his mother, will any action be taken against him?



In response, Obaidul Quader said, "He (Jahangir) was in Awami League and became mayor from Awami League. But we don't know that his mother has ever openly engaged in Awami politics. So we are not stopping her and it will go against the behavior of the Election Commission.

