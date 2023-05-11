Initiative to prepare bank merger policy hits snag







The deadlock could not be broken, though 10 out of 61 banks find it difficult to continue in business.



The sick banks include, Padma Bank, which was established as Farmers' Bank, Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, Bangladesh Development Bank Limited and BASIC Bank Limited.

In 2017, former finance minister AMA Muhith had asked Bangladesh Bank to prepare the draft policy.



BB sources said, a committee of the central bank led by Deputy Governor Ahmed Jamal, working to prepare the policy guidelines, was expected to submit the draft policy to the Finance Ministry.



BB officials told the Daily Observer that problems arose as committee members failed to reach consensus to prepare the draft policy.



They said that the BB began holding discussions with the managements of the troubled banks separately.



Former BB Governor Dr Salehuddin Ahmed said that that solvent banks showed no interest in merger with troubled banks.



BB has nothing to with merger of banks said BB Executive Director Mesbah Ul Haque. It is for the government to take steps to merge banks, he said.



He said that the Bank Company Act, 1991, requires managements of banks intending to merge to obtain the opinion of shareholders.



By merging state owned Bangladesh Shilpa Bank and Bangladesh Shilpareen Sangstha the government created Bangladesh Development Bank Limited (BDBL), he said.



BB officials described Padma Bank, ICB Islamic Bank, Bangladesh Commerce Bank, BASIC, Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, and National Bank of Pakistan, as the most vulnerable banks.



